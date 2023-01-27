Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

It's time to talk about trash. Some cities are known for their sparkling cleanliness while others have piles of trash all over the place. There are three cities in California that rank high on a list of the dirtiest places in America, and they aren't even the most populated. To give these cities the benefit of the doubt, it is not easy to control pollution in urban areas as it is rural areas.

According to a list compiled by Lawn Starter, the dirtiest cities in all of California are San Bernardino, Bakersfield, and Fresno. All three cities rank among the top 10 dirtiest cities in America alongside Detroit, Houston, Newark, and more!

Here is what Lawn Starter had to say about digging up the data to discover the dirtiest cities in the country:

"City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season. We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Depending on where you live, you may want to buy some air fresheners, mouse traps, or a can of Raid."

