Hilary Duff Never Saw 'Laguna Beach' Even Though She Sang The Theme Song
By Lavender Alexandria
January 28, 2023
Hilary Duff has admitted to never watching a TV show that used one of her tracks as its theme song. The reality TV show Laguna Beach ran on MTV from 2004 to 2006 and used Duff's song 'Come Clean,' the second single from her 2003 album Metamorphosis as its theme song. Despite such a strong connection to the show, apparently Duff never got the chance to actually watch it.
In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live she confessed that she never had the time to watch the show when it was originally airing. "In a moment in time when you could not record TV shows, I was on tour," Duff explains, "So, I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about that I didn't get to experience. And then my song was the theme song, and I loved that because I lived at MTV for a while."
Laguna Beach isn't the only MTV staple to use one of Hilary Duffs songs, her track 'Sweet Sixteen' served as the theme song for My Super Sweet 16 which ran from 2005 to 2017. "They love me over there," Duff joked. The actress and singer has been in the news recently for her starring role in Hulu's How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met your Father.