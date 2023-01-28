Hilary Duff Never Saw 'Laguna Beach' Even Though She Sang The Theme Song

Hilary Duff has admitted to never watching a TV show that used one of her tracks as its theme song. The reality TV show Laguna Beach ran on MTV from 2004 to 2006 and used Duff's song 'Come Clean,' the second single from her 2003 album Metamorphosis as its theme song. Despite such a strong connection to the show, apparently Duff never got the chance to actually watch it.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live she confessed that she never had the time to watch the show when it was originally airing. "In a moment in time when you could not record TV shows, I was on tour," Duff explains, "So, I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about that I didn't get to experience. And then my song was the theme song, and I loved that because I lived at MTV for a while."