School Staff Asked For Donations To Pay Coyote Who Brought Student To U.S.

The assistant principal at a high school in Rhode Island is the subject of an investigation after soliciting donations to pay a "coyote" who helped smuggle one of the students into the United States.

Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey sent an email to several staff members asking for help raising money for the student.

"We have a student who came to America with 'Coyote,' which is a group that helps people," Harvey wrote. "This group gives you a time frame to make a payment of $5,000 to those, who bring them into the states."

Harvey said that the student owes the "coyote" a total of $5,000 and needs to raise $2,000 by February 1st, 2023.

Providence Public School District Chief Communications Officer Nick Domings confirmed the authenticity of the emails, which were shared on Twitter.

"I can confirm that the email in question was sent to staff at Mount Pleasant High School. The school's principal immediately took steps to have a retraction issued when she learned of the email. The Providence Public School District is now investigating. We will not be commenting further on ongoing personnel matters to ensure the proper processes can take place," Domings said in a statement to Fox News.