Shakira Throws Shade After Ex Gerard Piqué Makes New GF Instagram Official
By Dani Medina
January 28, 2023
Shakira shared a cryptic message on social media one day after her ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with new girlfriend Clara Chai Marti Instagram official.
"Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" she captioned the video of herself dancing to her new song with Dj Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53." That translates to "Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue." This is the same song that seemingly throws a lot of shade at her ex following their separation in June 2022 after 11 years together.
One lyric goes like this: "Me dejaste de vecina a la suegra/Con la prensa en la puerta y la deuda en Hacienda" (You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law/With the press at the door and the debt to the Treasure). This is a nod to Shakira's sour relationship with Piqué's mother; in fact, Shakira is reportedly "constructing a wall" to separate her house in Spain from her mother-in-laws after the split, the Daily Mail reports.
Another lyric in the song, "Yo te deseo que te vaya bien con mi supuesto reemplazo/No sé ni qué es lo que te pasó/'Tás tan raro que ni te distingo/Yo valgo por dos de 22/Cambiaste un Ferrari por un Twingo/Cambiaste un Rolex por un Casio," (I wish you well with my supposed replacement/I don't even know what happened to you/You are so strange that I don't even recognize you/I'm worth two 22-year-olds/You traded in a Ferraro for a Twingo/You traded in a Rolex for a Casio) she's very clearly shouting out Piqué's new relationship with Marti, who is 23 years old.
The former FC Barcelona star confirmed his romance with Marti in August 2022 after they were spotted in Spain.