Shakira Throws Shade After Ex Gerard Piqué Makes New GF Instagram Official

Shakira shared a cryptic message on social media one day after her ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with new girlfriend Clara Chai Marti Instagram official.

"Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" she captioned the video of herself dancing to her new song with Dj Bizarrap, "BZRP Music Session #53." That translates to "Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue." This is the same song that seemingly throws a lot of shade at her ex following their separation in June 2022 after 11 years together.

One lyric goes like this: "Me dejaste de vecina a la suegra/Con la prensa en la puerta y la deuda en Hacienda" (You left me as a neighbor to the mother-in-law/With the press at the door and the debt to the Treasure). This is a nod to Shakira's sour relationship with Piqué's mother; in fact, Shakira is reportedly "constructing a wall" to separate her house in Spain from her mother-in-laws after the split, the Daily Mail reports.