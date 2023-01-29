Annie Wersching Dead At 45

Annie Wersching has sadly passed away at 45-years-old due to a battle with cancer.

Husband Stephen Full confirmed her death in a statement obtained by Tvline saying:

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.” Wersching was known for her roles in 24, Timeless, and Bosch. 24 producer Jon Cassar also released a statement following the news of the popular actresses' death.

“My heart is broken in more pieces than I can count. Annie came into my world with an open heart and a contagious smile. Brandishing such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a workmate, she became a real friend to me, my family and every cast and crew member that worked with her. She’ll be truly missed by them and the fans she always found time to interact with. Annie you’ll be missed, you left your mark, and we’re all the better for it,” he expressed.

Wersching was also known for her roles in The Vampire Diaries, Frasier, Runaways and more.