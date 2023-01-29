Katy Perry Joined By Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife On Red Carpet

Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 20th Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala alongside a surprising friend. The singer walked alongside model Miranda Kerr, AKA the ex-wife of Perry's current fiancé Orlando Bloom. Not only did the pair attend the event together, but Perry herself gave Kerr an award for Excellence in the Arts, which is given out every year at the event.

The pair are clearly aware of how strange their dynamic seems to most people and she made jokes about it in her speech introducing Kerr. "Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives" Perry remarked. "We are here to lead by love because Miranda is love," she announced. "And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

It's hardly the first time Kerr and Perry have spoken out about their unique relationship. They've both taken the opportunity in various interviews to express the intricacy and effectiveness of their co-parenting. Kerr and Bloom share an 11-year-old son, while Bloom and Perry had their first child together in August of 2020. The couple first formally announced their engagement in 2019, six years after Bloom and Kerr's divorce.