Machine Gun Kelly Remembers Humble Beginnings While Sharing Bougie Photos
By Katrina Nattress
January 29, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly is a bona fide star and has seen success in both the rap and rock genres, so it's hard to believe that he once worked as a janitor. But he did. And over the weekend, he reminded anyone who might not know about his humble beginnings while sharing some bougie photos from his latest travels.
"once upon a time i worked as a janitor at a rec center" he captioned an Instagram post that shows him boarding private jets, riding in limousines, eating fancy dinners, and hanging out with fellow rockers Måneskin.
See MGK's glow up post below.
MGK has opened up about various odd jobs in the past.
“I worked as a cart boy. I worked as an airbrush t-shirt salesman. I got paid to pass out business cards to people. I had some odd jobs,” he said in a 2012 interview. “Oh, I was janitor at a recreation center but that was for community service. Fuckin’ police. I cleaned up graffiti, but that was also for community service. I worked at Chipotle. I worked as a register person at Bed Bath & Beyond and got fired from there like a week or two after I started work there cause they said I had terrible customer service.”