Machine Gun Kelly Remembers Humble Beginnings While Sharing Bougie Photos

Machine Gun Kelly is a bona fide star and has seen success in both the rap and rock genres, so it's hard to believe that he once worked as a janitor. But he did. And over the weekend, he reminded anyone who might not know about his humble beginnings while sharing some bougie photos from his latest travels.

"once upon a time i worked as a janitor at a rec center" he captioned an Instagram post that shows him boarding private jets, riding in limousines, eating fancy dinners, and hanging out with fellow rockers Måneskin.

See MGK's glow up post below.