Michael B. Jordan Confirms He's On A Dating App

Michael B. Jordan confirmed that he is on Raya during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue over the weekend. The first-time host and 2020's "sexiest man alive" commented on his dating life, stating that he went through his first "public break-up" right around the time that he finished directing, "Creed III." Page Six mentioned that Jordan was referring to his breakup with Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, during the Summer of 2022.

“But right after that, I went through my very first public breakup. Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape. So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language. Anyway, estoy en Raya." For those not familiar with dating apps, Raya is a "membership-based" dating app that is known for being used by a handful of celebrities. Jordan ended his first SNL hosting monologue by sharing how grateful he was to be apart of the show.