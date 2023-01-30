1 South Carolina Restaurant Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023

A new year, a whole new list of fantastic restaurants waiting to welcome you to their table. Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 best places to eat, highlighting some of the must-try eateries around the country to stop by in 2023. One restaurant in South Carolina managed to make the cut.

Coming in at No. 92, Boxcar Betty's in Charleston was the lone restaurant representing South Carolina on the list, earning praise for its build-your-own style of chicken sandwich, which one reviewer enthusiastically called "unreal." Another Yelper wrote, "Head people say this place was good but good is an UNDERSTATEMENT. This was the best fried chicken sandwich I've ever had."

Boxcar Betty's is located at 1922 Savannah Highway in Charleston.

Here's what Yelp had to say:

"This casual restaurant has taken the Charleston area by storm with a build-your-own menu of perfectly seasoned antibiotic-free and cage-free chicken sandwiches designed to 'please everyone.' Start with a choice of 'moist and tender' fried or grilled chicken (or a veg-friendly pimento cheese-stuffed portobello mushroom cap). Then pick your add-ons — bacon jam, Kentucky beer cheese, peach coleslaw, pickled green tomatoes, and other toppings — to make 'a flavor-packed sandwich.'"

These are Yelp's picks for the Top 10 places to eat in 2023:

Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle (Los Angeles, California) Kaaloa's Super Js Authentic Hawaiian (Captain Cook, Hawaii) Archibalds Village Bakery (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) Beyer Deli (San Diego, California) Adela's Country Eatery (Kaneohe, Oahu, Hawaii) Sunbliss Cafe (Anaheim, California) The Nook Cajun Cafe (Norco, California) Tumerico (Tucson, Arizona) Selam Ethiopian and Eritrean Cuisine (Orland, Florida) Sababa Falafel Shop (Garden Grove, California)

Check out Yelp's full list to see the best restaurants to try this year.