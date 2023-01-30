Chicago Parking Spot 'Dibs' Spurs Fierce Social Media Debate

Most of us are familiar with the age old tradition of calling "dibs." In Chicago, there is a special kind of dibs where residents place various objects into a shoveled parking spot amid extremely snowy conditions to save it. A Chicago resident was caught reserving a spot with traffic cones on Sunday, and locals had a lot to say about it. According to NBC Chicago, two inches of snow fell near the Chicago O'Hare International airport over the weekend, leading to the placement of the cones.

Fellow Chicagoan's took to social media to show how displeased they were with the individual’s actions, stating that there was no way that the person who placed the cones in the spot spent enough time shoveling the snow to warrant its reservation.