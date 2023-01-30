Chicago Parking Spot 'Dibs' Spurs Fierce Social Media Debate
By Logan DeLoye
January 30, 2023
Most of us are familiar with the age old tradition of calling "dibs." In Chicago, there is a special kind of dibs where residents place various objects into a shoveled parking spot amid extremely snowy conditions to save it. A Chicago resident was caught reserving a spot with traffic cones on Sunday, and locals had a lot to say about it. According to NBC Chicago, two inches of snow fell near the Chicago O'Hare International airport over the weekend, leading to the placement of the cones.
Fellow Chicagoan's took to social media to show how displeased they were with the individual’s actions, stating that there was no way that the person who placed the cones in the spot spent enough time shoveling the snow to warrant its reservation.
"I get that you want to conserve the fruits of your labor. Bur here's the thing folks, what you earned by shoveling snow around your car is: getting to drive your car out of the parking spot. That's it," one Reddit user commented in regards to the lack of snow that fell that day. Another Reddit user commented on the post calling the individual's actions "petty."
"This. I don't mind dibs when my neighbor spent time clearing dibspot ( I have a cool neighbor that clears 2-3 spots but claims only 1), but in the weather it's just petty. May as well start dibs in the summer too." People continue to debate in the comment section as the post nears 3,000 views.