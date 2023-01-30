Drake Makes Surprise Appearance With Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz In Miami

Eventually, Drake ended up performing as well. He reportedly joined in on Wayne's performance of "The Motto" and also belted out his own songs like "Rich Flex." Lil Wayne hosted the party thrown by Michael Gardner and Louis Oliver in honor of Stevie J's birthday. On the day before the party, Wayne also hosted Stevie J's party at The Urban alongside Teyana Taylor.



Wayne and 2 Chainz have been spending a lot of time together lately. Prior to their gig at LIV, the multi-platinum rappers were spotted at Booby Trap by the River where they performed together. It's just more evidence that the sequel to their successful joint project ColleGrove is on the way. Last year, 2 Chainz shared that he and Wayne were locked in at the studio for a whole night.



“Had a good weekend with two shows in Vegas and one in Mexico in two days,” he tweeted. “Now I’m about to crash, I’m just walking out the studio. Been in with @LilTunechi all night, let’s just say I’m excited about our project.”



See more photos and videos from Drake's impromptu appearance with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz below.