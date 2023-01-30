North Carolina School Bus Driver 'Excited' After $150,000 Lottery Win

A school bus driver can't believe her luck after winning a $150,000 prize off of a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket.

Paula Harris, a school bus driver from Warrenton, recently purchased a Cashword Multiplier scratch-off ticket from the Speedway on West 3rd Street in Ayden, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I love crossword puzzles," she said. "They are my favorite."

Sticking with her favorite game proved to work in her favor as she discovered she was the lucky winner to one of the game's top $150,000 prizes. The 59-year-old Warren County woman wasn't the only person in disbelief at her luck, which she quickly learned when she told her children about the good news.

"They couldn't believe it either," she recalled.

Harris claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (January 27), taking home a total of $106,876 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials he plans to help out her kids and pay off her mortgage.

"I was so excited," she said. "Now I can pay off my house."

According to the state lottery, the Cashword Multiplier game launched in August with six top prizes of $150,000. Following Harris win, one prize remains to be claimed.