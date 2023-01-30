Students At School Where Six-Year-Old Child Shot Teacher Return To Class

Students returned to class at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia on Monday (January 30) for the first time since a six-year-old student shot his teacher, 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner.

Students and staff members will be met with enhanced security procedures that include new metal detectors, clear backpacks for all students, and additional security personnel. Officials said that emotional support services will be offered at the school as well.

In addition, there will be new staff members working at the school. Principal Briana Foster Newton was reassigned within the Newport News School District, while Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker resigned. They will be replaced by Karen Lynch, the district's Extended Learning Supervisor, who will guide the school as it reopens.

The district also has a new superintendent after George Parker III was ousted by the Board of Education last week. He was replaced by Dr. Michele Mitchell, who will serve as interim superintendent.

Investigators are still looking into the shooting and have not filed any charges. It is unlikely the six-year-old student will face charges, but his parents could be charged.

Zwerner is continuing to recover and intends to sue the school district.