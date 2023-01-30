This Is Nebraska's Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Make way for the most important meal of the day! Wether you are hungry, tired, or stressed about the day ahead, breakfast has got your back. People across the globe enjoy their first meal of the day in many different ways. Some blend a fruit smoothie and smear spread on a bagel while others opt for more hearty options like eggs, bacon, toast, and sausage links. Regardless of your breakfast habits, there is one restaurant in Nebraska that is known for serving the best breakfast around.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, Green Beans Coffee in Omaha serves the best breakfast in the entire state.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best breakfast spot in Nebraska:

"Teens and millennials love the free WiFi. Kids and their parents love the designated play area with books, toys, and a TV. Bookworms and coffee enthusiasts alike love the cozy lounge with a fireplace. There's truly something for everyone at this cafe and that goes for the menu, too. Carnivores drool over the breakfast burrito with your choice of meat, and the bacon egg and cheese croissant sandwich with hash browns and pepper jack cheese. Vegetarians, meanwhile, appreciate the yogurt parfait and harvest oatmeal."

For a continued list of the best breakfast spots in the country visit eatthisnotthat.com.