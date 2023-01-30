This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State

It's really no surprise that croissants are one of the most beloved pastries around the world. The buttery, flaky pastry, oftentimes with sweet or savory fillings, are the perfect addition to any coffee break, lunchtime snack or just an afternoon pick-me-up.

Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants and bakeries around the country serving up top-notch croissants and compiled a list of the best place in each state to find the flaky pastry. According to the site:

"Perfectly baked and delightfully flaky, the croissant has roots that go all the way back to the 13th century Austria. Today, this ubiquitous baked good is savored with morning coffee, used as lunchtime sandwich bread, and served as a post-dinner dessert."

So which Louisiana restaurant has the best croissant in the state?

Croissant D'Or Pâtisserie