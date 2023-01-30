This Washington Spot Has The Best Croissants In The State

By Zuri Anderson

January 30, 2023

Close-Up Of Croissants
Photo: Getty Images

If you walk into a bakery or cafe, chances are you'll find croissants on display. These famous French pastries can be enjoyed alongside a cup of coffee, or as a stuffed breakfast sandwich. You don't even have to wait until the morning to enjoy croissants. Most places will bake them fresh and offer them all day long.

Luckily, plenty of American eateries like to put their spin on this classic recipe. For those craving different kinds of croissants, Eat This, Not That! has you covered. The website found the best ones in every state, "from ones that utilize and embrace the traditional butter croissant recipe, to others that make their croissants walk a bit on the wild side."

Washington's best croissants can be found at Le Panier French Bakery! Here's why writers chose this place:

"If you are looking for a croissant with a bit more pizzazz then you have to give Le Panier French Bakery in Seattle a try. They not only offer traditional butter croissants, but also boast a menu that is filled with exciting options, such as a ham and Emmental croissant with Mornay sauce, a fresh croissant filled with raspberry preserves, and a soft croissant swirled with sugared raisins."

You can find this spot at 1902 Pike Place in Seattle.

Check out the full list on Eat This' website.

