WATCH: Shocking New Video Shows Moment Tornado Rips Through Georgia County

By Logan DeLoye

January 30, 2023

Tornado Touches Down In New Orleans
Photo: Getty Images

The Spalding County Sheriffs Office recently released video footage of the devastating tornado that violently ripped through the county on January 12th. According to WSB-TV, damages caused by the natural disaster were so severe that Spalding and seven other counties were declared as "federal disaster areas."

In the dash cam video recorded by a Spalding County police officer, viewers can see the sky darken and the wind rapidly pick up. The stoplights located at the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road in Griffin begin to thrash around as the tornado sweeps closer and closer to the road. Winds increased to such an extreme level that a semi-truck in front of the police car completely flipped onto its side.

Video from tornado, 16 West at McDonough Road

Posted by Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 30, 2023

Despite the power of the wind, other cars in the video seem to stay rooted to the road until the tornado passes. WSB-TV mentioned that the storm caused $17 million worth of damage to Spalding County properties alone. The "hardest hit" area of the storm caused damage to a whopping 2,100 houses and completely destroyed 100 more. Police predict the price tag of the damages to increase throughout the county as efforts are conducted to aid those still in crisis.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.