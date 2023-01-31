California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing

Imagine waking up to the news that you are now millions of dollars richer than when you went to sleep the night before. According to KTLA, one extremely lucky resident of Southern California woke up to this reality after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The unnamed resident purchased the winning ticket in Fontana.

KTLA mentioned that the individual won a whopping $3,987,249 by guessing 5 of the 6 numbers correctly as part of the Powerball drawing. Though no one won the grand prize by guessing all six numbers correctly, many residents were able to guess four numbers or less. According to CALottery, three individuals guessed four numbers and the Powerball correctly to win $21,753 each. 87 residents guessed four numbers correctly to win $375, and 277 residents won $149 by guessing three numbers and the Powerball correctly.

CALottery noted that a total of 123,142 people across the country won prize amounts ranging from $4 to $3,987,249 million. In order to win the second largest prize, the individual who obtained the winning ticket chose the numbers 1, 4, 12, 36, 49. The only number that was not guessed correctly was the Powerball of 5. Had the resident guessed the Powerball correctly, they would have won $613,000 million.