Charli D'Amelio Goes From Nominee To Co-Host For 2023 Kids' Choice Awards

Charli D'Amelio is adding co-host to her résumé!

The social media star is set to co-host the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards alongside CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson. The announcement was made Tuesday (January 31) on CBS Mornings and Charli's excitement was radiating through the TV screen.

"It's such an honor to be in that role and I'm so excited, I can't wait to see it," Charli, 18, said when she was asked about stepping into the co-host role.

Charli was also asked about what she's most excited for during the show. "I think I'm most looking forward to seeing everyone get slimed. That's like, obviously, the highlight of the show, you know," the "if you ask me to" singer said. Who's on her slime-list? Her entire family, of course! Charli, who has over 150 million followers on TikTok, is fresh off her win on Dancing with the Stars — and speaking of family, she even competed against her mother Heidi D'Amelio. Her sister Dixie D'Amelio was her No. 1 supporter since the start and is hopefully also up for a few KCAs herself.