A Florida man is facing charges for allegedly threatening restaurant employees with a firearm after his order of chicken wings was almost an hour late, according to WFTV.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office claims 35-year-old Matthew James Davis, of Naples, pulled a gun on workers at a Wingstop restaurant in Naples. He placed an online order for chicken wings around 8:40 p.m. on August 27, 2021, with the promise it would be ready by 9 p.m., per an arrest affidavit.

When Davis arrived at Wingstop at 9:40 p.m. and learned his food wasn't ready, the customer got angry and started pacing around the waiting area, officials said. Employees reportedly offered him a free drink during his wait, which didn't ease his frustration.

That's when Davis told employees he was “going to get my strap (gun)... They going to see that I’m not playing," according to authorities. The 35-year-old left the restaurant and took a gun out from his white van, making employees and witnesses fear for their safety, the affidavit says.

Following a preliminary investigation, Davis spoke with detectives on Wednesday, January 25. The suspect told investigators he was "stressed out" from his mother's passing weeks before the incident, according to the affidavit. He also claims the gun wasn't loaded and he just wanted to "intimidate" the workers.

Davis was arrested and booked into Collier County Jail. He's since posted bail and is due back in court on February 20.