Georgia Firefighters Battle Blazing Breakfast At Their Own Station

Hall County firefighters quickly left a fire station in Gainesville on Sunday morning after getting a call about a local fire, and returned to a fire of their own. According to The Gainesville Times, the firefighters had not finished cooking breakfast when they left the station to respond to the call. In their absence, the breakfast went from sunny-side up to "dangerously overcooked" when the pan started on fire. The crew that accidentally set fire to their breakfast that morning were not the ones who found the kitchen ablaze upon returning to the station.

The Gainesville Times mentioned that another crew who left earlier in the morning to respond to a medical call arrived at the station to find an abundance of smoke coming from the kitchen. The flames originated from the charred meal in the pan on the stove that was once a hopeful, hearty breakfast.

The crew that first noticed the flames immediately reached for the fire extinguisher to rid the kitchen of the smoke, while the "stove's fire suppression system" kicked into gear. No major architectural damage was caused as a result of the kitchen fire, and none of the firefighters were injured while trying to extinguish it.