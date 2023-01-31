One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country.

LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using four categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction. These factors were then evaluated using relevant metrics, including air quality index, greenhouse-gas emissions, population density, share of overcrowded homes, share of homes with mold, tons of waste in landfills per 100,000 residents, number of junk yards, share of residents of find city dirty and untidy and share of residents dissatisfied with pollution, among others.

Compared to other states on the list, South Carolina fared fairly well with only one city on the list. Coming in at No. 73, Charleston received average marks in pollution, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction while ranking low in problems concerning living conditions.

Here are the Top 20 dirtiest cities in America, according to the report:

Houston, Texas Newark, New Jersey San Bernardino, California Detroit, Michigan Jersey City, New Jersey Bakersfield, California San Antonio, Texas Fresno, California Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Yonkers, New York Shreveport, Louisiana New York, New York Birmingham, Alabama Ontario, California Los Angeles, California Modesto, California Palmdale, California Hollywood, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Fort Lauderdale, Florida

