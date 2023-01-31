This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Arizona

Croissants are a timeless pastry that are loved by everyone. Perfectly flaky, delicious croissants make the best breakfast item paired with coffee, a lunchtime staple in lieu of sandwich bread, or a sweet treat after a meal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best croissants in each state. The website states, "To help you find tasty croissants near you, we put together a list of the best place for a croissant in every state. From ones that utilize and embrace the traditional butter croissant recipe, to others that make their croissants walk a bit on the wild side, here are our top picks."

According to the list, the best croissants in Arizona come from P.croissant in Tempe. The website explains what makes this bakery's croissants so special:

"Boring croissants? Don't know her. Arizona's P.croissant crafts croissants that are fresh, flavorful, and, most importantly, outside of the box. For instance, croissants that are stuffed with peanut butter, turkey, sausage, or Bavarian chocolate often make appearances on their menu. 'I cannot get enough of their cream cheese croissants,' writes one Yelp reviewer, 'The best I've ever had.'"

