This Bakery Serves The Best Croissants In Kentucky

Croissants are a timeless pastry that are loved by everyone. Perfectly flaky, delicious croissants make the best breakfast item paired with coffee, a lunchtime staple in lieu of sandwich bread, or a sweet treat after a meal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best croissants in each state. The website states, "To help you find tasty croissants near you, we put together a list of the best place for a croissant in every state. From ones that utilize and embrace the traditional butter croissant recipe, to others that make their croissants walk a bit on the wild side, here are our top picks."

According to the list, the best croissants in Kentucky come from DV8 Kitchen in Lexington. The website explains what makes this bakery's croissants so special:

"Croissants take centerstage at DV8 Kitchen, Lexington's beloved bakery that acts as a place for "second-chance" employment. Enjoy some of their croissants with a mug of coffee, or served as a sandwich."

Check out the full list of places to get each state's best croissants on the Eat This, Not That! website.