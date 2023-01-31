This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

Diners are one of the most relaxed restaurants you can dine at. These no-frills establishments have left their mark on American culture and continue to serve hungry customers around the clock. Not every diner is created equally, and some have carved out their own identity while maintaining an underrated reputation.

That's why Cheapism found the best unassuming diners in every state. The website states, "We scoured the country and checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings by expert food writers for some of the best hole-in-the-wall diners, all of them longtime favorites with even longer lists of regulars."

According to writers, Florida's top pick is Mrs. Mac's Kitchen! Here's what they had to say about the restaurant:

"Stopping at this joint named after the founder’s mom — and still using some of her recipes — is like stepping back in time, diners say, except far fresher. If you bring in the fish you catch, you can be even more sure of it: The kitchen will cook it for you.

"It's easy to eat at Mrs. Mac's, since all the breakfast foods and most of the seafood is described in glowing terms. You also know to always end the meal with Key lime pie. (There's also a Key lime slush to try.) If you need to narrow down your meal choices, try the conch fritters and crabcakes."