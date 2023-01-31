This Restaurant Serves The Best Crepes In Columbus

I like to think crepes are the everman's pancake, as they are usually presented in one of two varieties: sweet or savory. They are often served with a wide variety of fillings such as cheese, fruit, vegetables, meats, and a variety of spreads. Thus, there is always something for everyone's taste preference.

According to Yelp, the Crepe Shop is the best place serving crepes in Columbus. The restaurant is located at 2714 Bethel Road. But don't just take it from us —Here's what one patron had to say about the restaurant:

"This a new dessert place you have to visit. The place was packed on Saturday night. It's a family owned restaurant and are located right on the corner of Bethel and Sawmill, right by the Walmart shopping center. They make crepes fresh made to order. We tried the brownie and lotus crepes ( biscoff biscuit) are to die for. The crepe is thick and chewy and they add the perfect amount of filling to make divine. Brownie crepe was filled with brownie pieces and drizzled with hot Nutella ( do I need to say anything more!) While the lotus crepe was filled with Carmel butter and finished off with crumbled biscoff biscuits. They serve bubble tea and smoothies as well. We tried the pomegranate refresher and the green apple refresher, both were so delicious and refreshing. They do have amazing ice cream options as well. Next time I visit I am surely going to try their pistachio ice cream. Do give them a try when you are in the area!"