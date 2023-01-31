Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

By Zuri Anderson

January 31, 2023

High Angle View Of Garbage Dump On Street
Photo: Getty Images

There's plenty to love about living in cities or metro areas. As these urban centers gain more residents, however, city-wide cleanliness can become more of a challenge. Depending on where you live, you could see more rats, pollution, trash, and other nastiness could be more of a problem.

That's why LawnStarter found the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season. The website states, "We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction."

Two South Florida cities broke into the Top 20. The highest ranking one is Hollywood at No. 18, followed by Fort Lauderdale in the No. 20 spot.

Researchers named Houston, Texas as the country's filthiest city thanks to high rates of pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, roaches, and more. Despite this, the study also found that residents "are still more satisfied with the cleanliness of their city than the residents of 33 other big cities."

Here are America's top 20 dirtiest cities, according to LawnStarter:

  1. Houston, Texas
  2. Newark, New Jersey
  3. San Bernardino, California
  4. Detroit, Michigan
  5. Jersey City, New Jersey
  6. Bakersfield, California
  7. San Antonio, Texas
  8. Fresno, California
  9. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  10. Yonkers, New York
  11. Shreveport, Louisiana
  12. New York, New York
  13. Birmingham, Alabama
  14. Ontario, California
  15. Los Angeles, California
  16. Modesto, California
  17. Palmdale, California
  18. Hollywood, Florida
  19. Las Vegas, Nevada
  20. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Check out the full rankings and study on LawnStarter's website.

