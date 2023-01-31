Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

There's plenty to love about living in cities or metro areas. As these urban centers gain more residents, however, city-wide cleanliness can become more of a challenge. Depending on where you live, you could see more rats, pollution, trash, and other nastiness could be more of a problem.

That's why LawnStarter found the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season. The website states, "We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction."

Two South Florida cities broke into the Top 20. The highest ranking one is Hollywood at No. 18, followed by Fort Lauderdale in the No. 20 spot.

Researchers named Houston, Texas as the country's filthiest city thanks to high rates of pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, roaches, and more. Despite this, the study also found that residents "are still more satisfied with the cleanliness of their city than the residents of 33 other big cities."

Here are America's top 20 dirtiest cities, according to LawnStarter:

Houston, Texas Newark, New Jersey San Bernardino, California Detroit, Michigan Jersey City, New Jersey Bakersfield, California San Antonio, Texas Fresno, California Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Yonkers, New York Shreveport, Louisiana New York, New York Birmingham, Alabama Ontario, California Los Angeles, California Modesto, California Palmdale, California Hollywood, Florida Las Vegas, Nevada Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Check out the full rankings and study on LawnStarter's website.