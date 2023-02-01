Georgia Teen Disappears From Store, Spotted Days Later In Different State

16-year-old Alejandro Carranza of Clayton County went missing on Monday morning during a visit to a local home improvement store. According to WSB-TV he vanished from the Home Depot off of Mt. Zion Road in Morrow and was not seen for days. On Wednesday, Clayton County Police received word that Carranza was spotted at an Auto Zone over 200 miles away in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

WSB-TV mentioned that the teen's father, Angel Carranza, was at the Home Depot with him when he went missing, and did not give him permission to leave the store. Angel told WSB-TV that his son has "disruptive mood disorder, autism and kleptomania." The 16-year-old's gold 2006 Toyota Highlander with license plate number "BRZ4875" was seen this morning, sitting inside of the North Carolina Auto Zone due to what police assume to be a pit-stop to fix a dead car battery.

Alejandro is 5 feet 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and green jacket and green pants inside of the Home Depot. The Clayton County Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Alejandro's current whereabouts to contact them immediately at 770-477-3550.