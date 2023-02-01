Beyoncé Is Only Making 2 Stops In Texas On Her Newly Announced World Tour

Beyoncé is making her highly-anticipated return to a stage near you.

The "CUFF IT" singer announced Wednesday (February 1) she would be embarking on the "RENAISSANCE World Tour" in May with dates scheduled across stadiums in Europe, the United States and Canada through September. This tour, in celebration of her seventh solo studio album Renaissance, marks her sixth headlining tour and her first since the "Formation World Tour" in 2016. In 2018, she co-headlined the "On The Run II Tour" with JAY-Z.

The Houston native is only making two stops in the Lone Star State on the 26-date leg North American leg of the tour, which kicks off in Toronto on July 8 and concludes in New Orleans on September 27. The "Halo" singer is scheduled to take over the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 21 and NRG Stadium in Houston on September 23. The Houston date is the penultimate stop on the tour.

Beyoncé has not yet released details about when tickets will go on sale, but get your bank account ready!