iHR: Let’s talk about the single you dropped right before the album “12 4” Where did the title come from and how did you come up with that record?



BB: 12-4 is my brother Brandon’s birthday. He got killed by the police so I wanted to name the song 12-4 for his birthday on December 4th. Every time I hear it, I’m thinking of him. It’s like he’s telling me ‘Let’s go!’



That's pretty deep, man.



Yeah, it's a real meaning behind it. With anybody who passed away that was close to me, I put 'em in my music. In some type of way, they make me happy. So I add 'em to anything that I got going on like a concert or a song or interviews. I feel good talking about 'em now. Cause at first I was in the shell, so I ain't really like talking about them because certain things will break you down.



I lost my dad on Valentine's Day. So it is really, it really weird to me. But that’s why I got a big concert going on. I got something going on in Memphis on Valentine's Day with me and Trina. I just like to stay uplifted, man. You feel me? That mental thing is real. So I like to stay my head above water. I like to keep going. I like to be happy about everything I'm doing so I'll be happy. So I'll be good.



It’s good to see you maintaining your mental health. How'd you form that relationship with Trina?



It was on my birthday. She hit me and she told me Happy birthday and everything. So, you know, I got that blessing, man (laughs)



I feel you!



So I got that blessing and I'm like, “what?” You feel what I'm saying? So she told me Happy birthday and everything, so I'm like, “dang that's hard.” We just got to conversating and everything and we got a real good bond. We got a real good bond. She locked in with my music more. I mean, it's a good feeling. It's a good feeling to have a legend a part of your journey. I cherish every moment.



That's dope, man. Hopefully you get a collaboration out of that, especially now that your new mixtape is here. Let's talk about Definition of Big Dude. I noticed that it kind of has a correlation with your debut mixtape Definition of Pain.



Yeah, see Definition of Pain… You see how Rod Wave is? Rod Wave became successful strictly off pain music. So I came in the game like I didn't care about what I'm rapping about right now at the moment. Cause I ain't have nothing to show. I ain't have nothing. I just had a story. So that's all I had. I ain't have no jewelry, no cars, no money. I ain't having nothing to flash off. I wasn't big dude that first. I was just Big Boogie and I had a story to tell the whole world, the streets, my neighborhood, and I couldn't vent. I wasn't a venting person, so I just had it rough. The only thing I got is my words right now. So I'm just finna rap. Whatever they feel, they just feel. I hope they hear me out. I hope they feel me. I hope I get far with it. And I got far with it.



So I started getting happy and everything, right? I started getting happy with my career. I started dancing more. I started smiling more. I'm gaining weight. I'm like, "Oh yeah, now time to talk." Now it's time to talk about what I earned. Let's talk about what I did. Let's talk about how I gave back. Let's talk about how God good to me. Now I can talk about my fans, give them they flowers. They gimme mine. I'm shouting out all the DJs like DJ Self.

