Colorado Has One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Vacation Spots

If you're raising kids, chances are they'll be right with you when you go on vacation. Luckily, there are plenty of destinations that cater to families. For those planning their next family outing, look no further than LawnLove. They found the best kid-friendly vacation spots in the country, including one popular Colorado destination in the Top 10.

That honor goes to Denver! The Mile High City is bustlings with exciting events and gatherings every month. Even when there are no events, plenty of museums, parks, and attractions to keep you busy. In fact, Denver got a shoutout for having plenty of amusement and theme parks.