Fall Out Boy gave the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience a taste of their upcoming album on Tuesday night (January 31) with a performance of their latest single "Heartbreak Feels So Good," and if the visuals were any indication of what fans can expect on tour — it's going to be epic.

The band was dressed like sailors, transforming the stage into a sloshing ship stuck in a storm as they stumbled back and forth on the tipping deck.

"Heartbreak Feels So Good" is the second single off So Much (For) Stardust, following lead single "Love From The Other Side." The new album is slated for a March 25 release and Fall Out Boy plan to hit the road for a massive stadium tour a few months later. Watch their Kimmel performance and check out a full list of tour dates below.