Fall Out Boy Turn Into Sailors Stuck In A Storm For 'Kimmel' Performance
By Katrina Nattress
February 1, 2023
Fall Out Boy gave the Jimmy Kimmel Live! audience a taste of their upcoming album on Tuesday night (January 31) with a performance of their latest single "Heartbreak Feels So Good," and if the visuals were any indication of what fans can expect on tour — it's going to be epic.
The band was dressed like sailors, transforming the stage into a sloshing ship stuck in a storm as they stumbled back and forth on the tipping deck.
"Heartbreak Feels So Good" is the second single off So Much (For) Stardust, following lead single "Love From The Other Side." The new album is slated for a March 25 release and Fall Out Boy plan to hit the road for a massive stadium tour a few months later. Watch their Kimmel performance and check out a full list of tour dates below.
Fall Out Boy So Much For (Tour) Dust Dates
*Alkaline Trio as direct support; all other dates feature Bring Me The Horizon as direct support
Wednesday, June 21* — Chicago, IL
Friday, June 23*— Maryland Heights, MO
Saturday, June 24* — Bonner Springs, KS
Tuesday, June 27 — The Woodlands, TX
Wednesday, June 28 — Dallas, TX
Friday, June 30 — Phoenix, AZ
Saturday, July 1 — Chula Vista, CA
Sunday, July 2 — Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, July 5 — Mountain View, CA
Friday, July 7 — Salt Lake City, UT
Sunday, July 9 — Englewood, CO
Tuesday, July 11 — Rogers, AR
Thursday, July 13 — Somerset, WI
Saturday, July 15 — Cincinnati, OH
Sunday, July 16 — Noblesville, IN
Tuesday, July 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Wednesday, July 19 — Bristow, VA
Friday, July 21 — Charlotte, NC
Saturday, July 22 — Virginia Beach, VA
Monday, July 24 — West Palm Beach, FL
Tuesday, July 25 — Tampa, FL
Wednesday, July 26 — Atlanta, GA
Saturday, July 29 — Clarkston, MI
Sunday, July 30 — Toronto, ON
Tuesday, August 1 — Forest Hills, NY
Wednesday, August 2 — Boston, MA
Friday, August 4 — Darien Center, NY
Saturday, August 5 — Holmdel, NJ
Sunday, August 6 — Camden, NJ