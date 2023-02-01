GloRilla Talks About The Family She Had To Cut Off After Finding Success

GloRilla has made a surprising revelation. In an interview with The Cut, the rapper revealed that despite her breakout song being less than a year old, the resulting success has already caused her to cut off some friends and family. Her collaboration with HitKidd 'F.N.F.' became a breakout hit over the summer, leading GloRilla to collaborate with Cardi B and release her debut EP late last year. But like so many have said before her, the success brought with it problems of its own.

“Me blowing up changed a lot, like 50 percent of my family,” she explained, "Money change the people around you. It don’t change you, per se. It fasho change people around you, though.” Rap is no stranger to stories about relationships changing once money is involved, but GloRilla made it clear the kind of people she wants to keep around. “I don’t got a problem cutting people off, and I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. But I have no problem cutting people off once I see what type of stuff they be on. They just got to go."

GloRilla released her new collaborative single just a few weeks ago with Moneybagg Yo 'On Wat U On' and is gearing up for a potentially big 2023, something she seems well aware of. "I’m on a whole ‘nother level now, and if you’re still on bullsh*t, then I just don’t want to talk to you.”