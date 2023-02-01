GloRilla Talks About The Family She Had To Cut Off After Finding Success

By Lavender Alexandria

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

GloRilla has made a surprising revelation. In an interview with The Cut, the rapper revealed that despite her breakout song being less than a year old, the resulting success has already caused her to cut off some friends and family. Her collaboration with HitKidd 'F.N.F.' became a breakout hit over the summer, leading GloRilla to collaborate with Cardi B and release her debut EP late last year. But like so many have said before her, the success brought with it problems of its own.

“Me blowing up changed a lot, like 50 percent of my family,” she explained, "Money change the people around you. It don’t change you, per se. It fasho change people around you, though.” Rap is no stranger to stories about relationships changing once money is involved, but GloRilla made it clear the kind of people she wants to keep around. “I don’t got a problem cutting people off, and I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. But I have no problem cutting people off once I see what type of stuff they be on. They just got to go."

GloRilla released her new collaborative single just a few weeks ago with Moneybagg Yo 'On Wat U On' and is gearing up for a potentially big 2023, something she seems well aware of. "I’m on a whole ‘nother level now, and if you’re still on bullsh*t, then I just don’t want to talk to you.”

GloRilla
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.