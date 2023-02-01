Halsey Shares ‘Out Of Body’ Milestone

Halsey took to Instagram today to celebrate a pretty significant milestone. Her 2018 smash hit 'Without Me' is officially Diamond certified, her second single to reach that level of certification following her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, 'Closer.' In the caption she expresses her gratitude to fans for streaming the record, Capitol Records for releasing it, and RIAA for certifying it, while highlighting just how much it means to her to have a Diamond-certified solo single.

"yesterday was just a littleeee out-of-body." the caption begins, "Without Me is the milestone 100th Diamond Certified RIAA record! (Diamond certified means it is 10x platinum in the United States!) ✨ Without Me is my second diamond record, Closer was my first 🥲, but my very first one solo!" she continued. She also took the time to share some of the other impressive milestones her discography has achieved. "There were a few other really special stats I learned as well including that I have 75x platinum certifications across my catalog. This whole thing is so surreal."