Ice Storm Continues To Wreak Havoc As Over 2,100 Flights Have Been Canceled

A major ice storm has snarled air traffic for the third day in a row, as airlines canceled nearly 2,200 flights as of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday (February 1), according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Dallas-area airports continue to see the worst of the cancellations, with 643 flights canceled out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and an additional 194 flights out of Dallas Love Field Airport canceled. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport reported 159 cancelations on Wednesday morning.

The storms have knocked out power for over 200,000 people as the heavy ice has taken down trees and powerlines across the state. Forecasters said that conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day.

"One final surge of moisture is anticipated to overrun the subfreezing air at the surface today and lead to more icy conditions from the Lone Star State through a majority of the Mid-South. Additional ice accumulations up to a half inch are forecast across much of central and north-central Texas, as well as parts of southern Arkansas," the National Weather Service said.

By Thursday, temperatures are supposed to move above freezing, and the ice will turn to rain, though that could cause other problems, such as flash flooding.