Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close

By Ginny Reese

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A winter storm warning is wreaking havoc all over the Lone Star State. The icy weather has even caused several H-E-B stores to close, according to H-E-B's website.

The beloved grocery chain is posting real-time updates on their website to keep shoppers in the loop. As of 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday (February 1st) there were still several stores across the state that were closed due to weather, road conditions, or power outages.

Here are all the stores still experiencing closures:

  • Bulverde: closed until further notice due to power outage
  • Austin stores 03, 06, 13, 23, and 26 remain closed due to weather conditions

The following stores will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 2nd:

  • Belton
  • Copperas Cove
  • Gatesville
  • Harker Heights
  • Killeen (all stores)
  • Marlin
  • Mexia
  • Temple (all stores)
  • Waco (all stores)
  • Burleson
  • Cleburne
  • Corsicana
  • Ennis
  • Granbury
  • Hudson Oaks
  • Stephenville
  • Waxahachie
  • Abilene
  • Big Spring
  • Midland (all stores)
  • Odessa (all stores)
  • San Angelo (all stores)
  • Frisco
  • Plano

All of the True Texas BBQ restaurants in the areas above will also be closed on Wednesday, February 1st.

You can keep up-to-date with H-E-B closures on the store's website.

