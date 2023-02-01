Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close

A winter storm warning is wreaking havoc all over the Lone Star State. The icy weather has even caused several H-E-B stores to close, according to H-E-B's website.

The beloved grocery chain is posting real-time updates on their website to keep shoppers in the loop. As of 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday (February 1st) there were still several stores across the state that were closed due to weather, road conditions, or power outages.

Here are all the stores still experiencing closures:

Bulverde: closed until further notice due to power outage

Austin stores 03, 06, 13, 23, and 26 remain closed due to weather conditions

The following stores will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 2nd:

Belton

Copperas Cove

Gatesville

Harker Heights

Killeen (all stores)

Marlin

Mexia

Temple (all stores)

Waco (all stores)

Burleson

Cleburne

Corsicana

Ennis

Granbury

Hudson Oaks

Stephenville

Waxahachie

Abilene

Big Spring

Midland (all stores)

Odessa (all stores)

San Angelo (all stores)

Frisco

Plano

All of the True Texas BBQ restaurants in the areas above will also be closed on Wednesday, February 1st.

You can keep up-to-date with H-E-B closures on the store's website.