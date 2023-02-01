Icy Weather Forces H-E-B Stores Across Texas to Close
By Ginny Reese
February 1, 2023
A winter storm warning is wreaking havoc all over the Lone Star State. The icy weather has even caused several H-E-B stores to close, according to H-E-B's website.
The beloved grocery chain is posting real-time updates on their website to keep shoppers in the loop. As of 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday (February 1st) there were still several stores across the state that were closed due to weather, road conditions, or power outages.
Here are all the stores still experiencing closures:
- Bulverde: closed until further notice due to power outage
- Austin stores 03, 06, 13, 23, and 26 remain closed due to weather conditions
The following stores will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, February 2nd:
- Belton
- Copperas Cove
- Gatesville
- Harker Heights
- Killeen (all stores)
- Marlin
- Mexia
- Temple (all stores)
- Waco (all stores)
- Burleson
- Cleburne
- Corsicana
- Ennis
- Granbury
- Hudson Oaks
- Stephenville
- Waxahachie
- Abilene
- Big Spring
- Midland (all stores)
- Odessa (all stores)
- San Angelo (all stores)
- Frisco
- Plano
All of the True Texas BBQ restaurants in the areas above will also be closed on Wednesday, February 1st.
You can keep up-to-date with H-E-B closures on the store's website.