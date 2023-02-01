Jermaine Dupri Reveals How He Introduced JAY-Z To No I.D.

"I actually introduced No I.D. to JAY-Z," Dupri explains. "I took him with me to that session when I was doing 'Fallin,' I took No I.D. with me. They didn't even know each other."



"No I.D. was in the corner while I was making that beat," JD continues. "He was in the corner with his headphones on, making another beat. And Hov was like, 'What you got?' And he was asking everybody around. There was a bunch of producer in the studio, like, 'What you got?' and I was like 'He got some s**t. I'm telling you. Watch!' He plugged that s**t up and next thing you know, they done made a whole album together."



Not only did No I.D. go on to co-produce "Fallin'" and "Success" for American Gangster, but he also ended up making five beats for JAY-Z's The Blueprint 3. He produced songs like "D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune)" and worked with Kanye West on "A Star Is Born" featuring J. Cole. That just was the beginning of their epic run together.

