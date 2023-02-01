Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest

A building plan for Los Angeles' newest Costco location is in the works, and this one is a game changer. According to SF Gate, the new and improved Costco location will be developed underneath 800 residential units in Baldwin Village. 184 of these apartments will be dedicated to low-income households to address the current "housing affordability crisis" plaguing Southern California. Thrive Living hopes to attract retailers with the new build, while simultaneously serving the community.

“Mayor Bass has declared a housing emergency in Los Angeles, and we’re answering the call,” Thrive Living's Jordan Brill shared with SF Gate. “Our company is focused on addressing the severe housing affordability crisis in Los Angeles, while also attracting retailers willing to make long-term commitments and deliver community-serving products and services that enrich the living experience for our residents and neighbors.”

Not only will the new store aid efforts to improve housing affordability throughout Los Angeles, but it will also bring 400 new jobs to the area! SF Gate mentioned that an Ikea is being built in San Francisco with a similar "city concept" in mind. Collier's Gabe Kadosh noted that developers across the country are starting to take notice of the new style build.

"It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching. Developers are going to be paying attention." Information regarding a store opening date was not released.