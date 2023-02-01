South Florida Man Scores $1 Million Lottery Prize From $50 Scratch-Off

By Zuri Anderson

February 1, 2023

Jackpot Winner
Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida man turned $50 into a whopping $1 million prize after playing a lottery game.

The Florida Lottery announced that 55-year-old Ricardo Canales, of Fort Lauderdale, won a huge prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. Canales chose to claim his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000 at the Lottery's Miami District Office.

The 55-year-old purchased his winning ticket from Kwik Stop, which is located at 2201 Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.

500X THE CASH has made many Floridians thousands, sometimes millions, of dollars richer. The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game, according to officials. The overall chances of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Last week, another South Florida man said someone's rude actions led to him winning big in a lottery game. There was another lucky winner who put down $30 for a lottery game and won $1 million, as well. A Pensacola resident took home the biggest lottery prize so far this year after winning a jaw-dropping $15 million.

