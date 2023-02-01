The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2023
By Zuri Anderson
February 1, 2023
Welcome to the new year! We officially closed the book on 2022, but that doesn't mean the first month of 2023 wasn't rife with ridiculousness. For starters, we saw wild updates to two stories we covered a couple of years ago, including the unexpected return of the woman who was trapped in a storm drain (spoiler: she did it again).
The alligators may be inactive, but that doesn't mean Mother Nature doesn't have anything in store for the Sunshine State. Just ask the 12-year-old boy who managed to reel in a great white shark during a South Florida vacation. Then, there was a Florida woman who thought bringing a whole boa constrictor on a plane would be okay.
It's also not a Weird Florida round-up without some outrageous crime stories, like a frustrated man threatening restaurant employees over his late order of chicken wings. Or, how about the burglar who decided to leave a stinky surprise after breaking into a business?
You can read about all that and more below:
