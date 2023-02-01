This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Nevada to do just that.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date. The website states, "From romantic settings with breathtaking views to menus featuring some of the country's finest dishes, these US restaurants tick all the boxes. We've done the hard work and rounded up the most impressive restaurants in every state to help you spark a new romance or fall in love all over again."

According to the list, the best restaurant for impressing your date in Nevada is Vetri in Las Vegas. The eatery is on the 56th floor on Palms Casino Resort and it's sure to make an impression! The website explains:

"With all of Las Vegas' dazzling lights in the palm of your hand, there aren't many places more well-suited for a special meal than Vetri in Palms Casino Resort. Located on the 56th floor, the restaurant focuses on outstanding Italian dishes like saffron fusilli with lobster, grilled seafood misto, and ricotta gelato with dark chocolate shell and warm orange olive oil. "

Check out the full list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date on LoveFOOD's website.