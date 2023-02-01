Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live

While the world steadily returns to normalcy, the housing market is still buzzing with people looking to move. The last few years have seen plenty of metro cities and mid-sized destinations stealing the spotlight from popular metropolises like New York, Houston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

The hunt for a new location includes many factors, including affordability, commute, climate, and more. For those looking for their next home, Bankrate found the Top 10 best places to live in 2023.

Three well-known Florida cities made it on the list, and the highest-ranking one is Sarasota! Ranking at No. 2, this city is seeing a crazy population surge in recent years. Writers explained why Sarasota is their second-best place to live:

"Sarasota offers a bit of everything: cultural activities like the ballet and an annual film festival, exclusive golf courses, nightlife and of course, Gulf Coast beachfront beauty. And while Sarasota is a particularly good spot if you’re thinking about retirement, it’s also attractive for young families looking for a safe and relaxing place to plant their roots."

Fort Myers appeared at No. 7 while Port St. Lucie ranked at No. 10. You can read more about why these destinations were picked, and the full rankings, on Bankrate's website.