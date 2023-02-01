Throw Up Those Horns: Inkcarceration's Lineup Is A Metalhead's Dream
By Katrina Nattress
February 1, 2023
This year marks the fifth anniversary of Inkcarceration, and it's going all out by showcasing a lineup that celebrates each year of the tattoo and music festival.
“We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary with a killer line-up representing each year of Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” festival general manager and co-founder Dan Janssen said in a statement. “This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”
The three-day fest will be headlined by Limp Bizkit, Pantera, and Slipknot, with other heavy hitters in metal and rock like Megadeth, Lamb of God, Bush, Volbeat, GWAR, and more rounding out the bill.
Inkcarceration is set to take place at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, from July 14-16. See the full lineup and announcement below.
Friday, July 14
Limp Bizkit, Volbeat, Highly Suspect, Coal Chamber, Hatebreed, P.O.D., Slaughter To Prevail, We Came As Romans, Fit For A King, Chelsea Grin, Kublai Khan TX, Vended, MOTHICA, A Killer’s Confession, Thousand Below, Fox Lake, Violent New Breed, Dark Signal, Lonewolf, Sid Stratton, Southbound Beretta, Bittersweet Revenge
Saturday, July 15
Pantera, Lamb Of God, In This Moment, Motionless In White, Underoath, The Ghost Inside, Suicide Silence, Memphis May Fire, Mushroomhead, Fire From The Gods, The Violent, Varials, Woe Is Me, Like Moths To Flames, Uncured, Heartsick, Asava, Set For Tomorrow, Fight From Within, Half Heard Voices, Harmless Habit, Ghostatic
Sunday, July 16
Slipknot, Megadeth, Bush, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, GWAR, Crown The Empire, 10 Years, Fame On Fire, Dayseeker, Gideon, Eva Under Fire, Slay Squad, Last Of Our Kind, Clifford, Nerv, Scarlett O’Hara, More Than Never, Traverse The Abyss, Frayle, God Of Nothing, Darkhorse Saloon