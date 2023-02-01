Tips For Quickly Defrosting Frozen Cars During Texas' Icy Weather

By Ginny Reese

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A winter storm has brought below-freezing temperatures and icy conditions to the Lone Star State. And now, many are left to deal with frozen cars in the morning before their morning commute.

My San Antonio scraped up a few tips for quickly defrosting your cars during the frigid mornings, using information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Safelite Autoglass.

The best way to get started is by stocking your car with a snow shovel, broom, ice scraper, kitty litter (or sand), jumper cables, flashlights, blankets, a cell phone charger, food, and water just in case of emergency.

When defrosting your windshield, the most effective way is by idling your car. Pair that with a "tried-and-true ice scraper" and the job will be done in no time. Safelite suggests being gentle with scrapers to avoid any damage to the vehicle.

But what if there's a sheet of ice on the window?

Safelite says the most highly recommend way of getting rid of ice on windows is with isopropyl alcohol. Just mix two-thirds rubbing alcohol with one-third water in a spray bottle. Spray it on the ice and it should melt quickly. Drivers should never pour boiling hot or cold water on windows to remove ice.

To ensure safety, drive as little as possible during winter weather conditions. But if it's necessary to drive somewhere, be sure to check road conditions before getting behind the wheel. You can check the current road conditions at DriveTexas.org, on the North Texas Tollway Authority's Twitter page, and on the TxDOT Twitter page.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.