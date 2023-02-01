Tom Morello Still Plays The Same Guitar He Did 35 Years Ago

Tom Morello is a guitar guru with an arsenal of axes at his disposal, but that didn't stop him from holding onto one that started it all. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist took to Instagram to wish happy birthday to his Arm The Homeless guitar.

"We met 35 years ago and together have rocked a lot of faces," he captioned a picture of the well-loved instrument. "Please wish a happy birthday to #ArmTheHomeless"

Arm The Homeless is one of Morello's most iconic guitars, along with Soul Power, which Fender replicated back in 2020.

See Morello's birthday tribute to his beloved guitar below.