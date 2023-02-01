Tom Morello Still Plays The Same Guitar He Did 35 Years Ago

By Katrina Nattress

February 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images North America

Tom Morello is a guitar guru with an arsenal of axes at his disposal, but that didn't stop him from holding onto one that started it all. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist took to Instagram to wish happy birthday to his Arm The Homeless guitar.

"We met 35 years ago and together have rocked a lot of faces," he captioned a picture of the well-loved instrument. "Please wish a happy birthday to #ArmTheHomeless"

Arm The Homeless is one of Morello's most iconic guitars, along with Soul Power, which Fender replicated back in 2020.

See Morello's birthday tribute to his beloved guitar below.

Rage Against The Machine was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This marks the band's fifth nomination; however, they have yet to be inducted. Other class of 2023 nominees are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon.

Voting will be done by a group of more than 1,000 Rock Hall of Famers and members of the music industry. Fans can cast their votes via Vote.RockHall.com. The inductees will be announced in May, along with the location of this year's ceremony.

Tom Morello
