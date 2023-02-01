Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

February 1, 2023

Trash and debris outside of a Houston neighborhood
Photo: Getty Images

It's time to talk about trash. Some cities are known for their sparkling cleanliness while others have piles of trash all over the place. There are two cities in Ohio that rank high on a list of the dirtiest places in America. To give these cities the benefit of the doubt, it is not as easy to control pollution in urban areas as it is in rural areas.

According to a list compiled by Lawn Starter, the dirtiest cities in all of Ohio are Dayton in 42nd and Cincinnati in 50th.

Here is what Lawn Starter had to say about digging up the data to discover the dirtiest cities in the country:

"City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season. We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Depending on where you live, you may want to buy some air fresheners, mouse traps, or a can of Raid."

For a continued list of the dirtiest cities across the country visit lawnstarter.com.

