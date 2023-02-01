Washington Has One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Vacation Spots

If you're raising kids, chances are they'll be right with you when you go on vacation. Luckily, there are plenty of destinations that cater to families. For those planning their next family outing, look no further than LawnLove. They found the best kid-friendly vacation spots in the country, including one popular destination in Washington state in the Top 10.

That honor goes to Seattle! The Emerald City is bustlings with exciting events and gatherings every month. Even when there are no events, plenty of museums, parks, and attractions are there to keep you busy. Unfortunately, Seattle got dinged for not having a lot of amusement and theme parks.