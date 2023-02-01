Washington Has One Of The Best Kid-Friendly Vacation Spots

By Zuri Anderson

February 1, 2023

Father and young daughter enjoying sea kayaking on tropical sea
Photo: Getty Images

If you're raising kids, chances are they'll be right with you when you go on vacation. Luckily, there are plenty of destinations that cater to families. For those planning their next family outing, look no further than LawnLove. They found the best kid-friendly vacation spots in the country, including one popular destination in Washington state in the Top 10.

That honor goes to Seattle! The Emerald City is bustlings with exciting events and gatherings every month. Even when there are no events, plenty of museums, parks, and attractions are there to keep you busy. Unfortunately, Seattle got dinged for not having a lot of amusement and theme parks.

New York was crowned the best of the best, and writers deemed Clarksville, Tennessee the worst place for a family vacation.

Here are the Top 10 kid-friendly vacation spots:

  1. New York, New York
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. Las Vegas, Nevada
  5. Chicago, Illinois
  6. Tampa, Florida
  7. San Francisco, California
  8. Houston, Texas
  9. Los Angeles, California
  10. San Antonio, Texas

This is how researchers determined their rankings:

"We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities, looking for plenty of family-friendly accommodations, attractions, and restaurants. We also considered transportation options, affordability, and safety, among 23 total metrics."

Check out the full study on LawnLove's website.

