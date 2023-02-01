Winter Weather Causes Massive Pileups, Several Crashes On Texas Roads

By Ginny Reese

February 1, 2023

Photo: Kimble County Sheriff's Office

Icy weather is causing dangerous road conditions all across the Lone Star State, including some multi-car pileups. The El Paso Times reported that a pileup involving semi-trucks closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning (January 31).

There have been several other crashes across the state as well, including jackknifed tractor-trailers, overturned vehicles, and slippery mishaps.

The Kimble County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook:

"Your Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Allen Castleberry and his Deputies have had a very active early morning due to icy roadways and working many motor vehicle crashes in Kimble County on I-H 10 east, US 83 North, US 83 South, US 377 North. Due to these vehicle crashes, US 83 North and IH 10 was closed at times until vehicles could be removed from the roadways and travel made safe. We would like to thank our working partners for their assistance this morning on the many vehicle crashes due to icy roadways. Texas DPS, Junction Police Department, TXDOT, Texas Forest Service, Junction Fire Department, Kimble County EMS and Emergency Operations, Randy Millican. Kimble County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise to exercise caution if you must absolutely travel on roadways during this winter storm warning."

Check out some of the crashes and road conditions across the state below:

Posted by Kimble County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Icy roads were responsible for this massive rollover accident. Take a look at that transport trailer that rolled over...

Posted by News 4 San Antonio on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

To ensure safety, drive as little as possible during winter weather conditions. But if it's necessary to drive somewhere, be sure to check road conditions before getting behind the wheel. You can check the current road conditions at DriveTexas.org, on the North Texas Tollway Authority's Twitter page, and on the TxDOT Twitter page.

