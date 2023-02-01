Yeah, Texas Is Cold But Don’t Forget About Your Pets

As cold as you are, your pets are probably even colder!

As temperatures continue to stay low across Texas, keep in mind that dogs left outdoors in cold weather can freeze to death, become disoriented or even get injured, KAMC reports. It's recommended you bring your pup inside when it gets below 32°, but sometimes that's not an option.

"You really have to have a good doghouse and we don’t recommend using blankets for something to lay on because those can get damp and lead to more hypothermia. If you are going to have a dog in a doghouse in these kinds of weather you want to imbed it with some straw or some hay, and that wicks away the moisture and keeps the heat in," Lubbock Animal Service Director of Operations Steven Green told the news outlet.

Here are some more tips and tricks to keeping your four-legged friends nice and warm:

Monitor how much time is spent outside based on how much fur your dog has when taking them out

Avoid shaving your dog's fur completely off in the winter

Get a coat or sweater for short-haired animals

Salt on the sidewalk or driveway is great for icy conditions, but not great for your dog if they lick and ingest it

Protect paws from salt and chemicals on the ground using petroleum jelly

"If they are getting lethargic and acting confused these are all signs that you need to get them in and get them warmed up. Especially the lethargic just wanting to lay down and not move that’s a pretty deadly sign," Green said.