$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida, Jackpot Jumps To $700 Million

By Zuri Anderson

February 2, 2023

Powerball
Photo: Getty Images

Check your tickets, Florida! One lucky resident may be a millionaire after Wednesday (February 1)'s Powerball drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09.

According to Powerball's website, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five white ball numbers but not the final red ball, which is needed to score the $653 million jackpot up for grabs that night.

That means whoever bought the ticket scored the third-place prize of $1 million. If they added the "Power Play" option at the time of purchase, their prize gets doubled to $2 million. No word on where the winning ticket was sold.

Nobody won the huge jackpot, meaning it rose to an estimated $700 million. The next drawing is Saturday, February 4. If somebody wins Saturday night's jackpot, it'll be the second-largest in the game's history.

Powerball's biggest jackpot ever was a jaw-dropping $2.04 billion. The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Altadena, California, and the winner hasn't claimed the record-setting prize yet. Under state law, they have to make their identity public within a year of claiming their earnings.

Floridians have been getting pretty lucky when it comes to the lottery. Just this week, a South Florida man claimed his $1 million prize after putting $50 down on a scratch-off game.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.