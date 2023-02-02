$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida, Jackpot Jumps To $700 Million

Check your tickets, Florida! One lucky resident may be a millionaire after Wednesday (February 1)'s Powerball drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09.

According to Powerball's website, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five white ball numbers but not the final red ball, which is needed to score the $653 million jackpot up for grabs that night.

That means whoever bought the ticket scored the third-place prize of $1 million. If they added the "Power Play" option at the time of purchase, their prize gets doubled to $2 million. No word on where the winning ticket was sold.

Nobody won the huge jackpot, meaning it rose to an estimated $700 million. The next drawing is Saturday, February 4. If somebody wins Saturday night's jackpot, it'll be the second-largest in the game's history.

Powerball's biggest jackpot ever was a jaw-dropping $2.04 billion. The winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Altadena, California, and the winner hasn't claimed the record-setting prize yet. Under state law, they have to make their identity public within a year of claiming their earnings.

Floridians have been getting pretty lucky when it comes to the lottery. Just this week, a South Florida man claimed his $1 million prize after putting $50 down on a scratch-off game.